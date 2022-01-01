Sketch and take handwritten notes.

Overview
Features
- Adaptive UI focused on stylus input
- Pressure-sensitive stylus input with different and configurable stroke styles
- Draw many different shapes with the shape tool
- Move, rotate, resize and modify existing content with the selection tool
- Different document expand layouts ( fixed pages, continuous vertical, infinite in every direction )
- Customizable background colors, patterns, sizes
- Customizable page format
- (optional) pen sounds
- Reconfigurable stylus button shortcuts
- An integrated workspace browser for quick access to related media files
- Drag & drop, clipboard support
- PDF, bitmap and SVG image import
- Save and load the documents in the native
.rnotefile format
- Document and selection export to SVG, PDF
- Autosave, printing
Disclaimer
The file format is still unstable. It might change and break compatibility between versions.
Installation
Rnote is available as a flatpak on Flathub:
Screenshots
Downgrading
Because the file format still is unstable, downgrading to a specific version might be necessary and can be done with:
|version
|command
|v0.4.0
sudo flatpak update --commit=2ee585842334ad976802f08a1952c3fdc40f6f3afe2e056f3597fe4a029d54d2 com.github.flxzt.rnote
|v0.3.5
sudo flatpak update --commit=34115ec5896cbe1b7c1b7a589ec2b6da45e9fcbd81ae53c665c08f2fc42bb52f com.github.flxzt.rnote
|v0.2.5
sudo flatpak update --commit=2036a51c8118a30eb4ceb2e16ba2f84fa8ca4dc814fb88d9424709380093a6c6 com.github.flxzt.rnote
|v0.1.6
sudo flatpak update --commit=ffb9781989704f3eb28910437bb26709357566a977178d5fb4ef1a2926edae8b com.github.flxzt.rnote
After downgrading, the version can be pinned or unpinned with:
$ flatpak mask com.github.flxzt.rnote
$ flatpak mask --remove com.github.flxzt.rnote
Then the documents can be exported as an SVG or PDF and can be re-imported into the newest version of Rnote.
Community
If you have any questions or want to start a general discussion, open a topic in the Github Discussions section. There is also the #rnote:matrix.org chat room for more volatile conversation.
More Information
More detailed information regarding contributions, building, etc. is available at the Github Repository