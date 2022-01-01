Sketch and take handwritten notes.

Overview

Features

Adaptive UI focused on stylus input

Pressure-sensitive stylus input with different and configurable stroke styles

Draw many different shapes with the shape tool

Move, rotate, resize and modify existing content with the selection tool

Different document expand layouts ( fixed pages, continuous vertical, infinite in every direction )

Customizable background colors, patterns, sizes

Customizable page format

(optional) pen sounds

Reconfigurable stylus button shortcuts

An integrated workspace browser for quick access to related media files

Drag & drop, clipboard support

PDF, bitmap and SVG image import

Save and load the documents in the native .rnote file format

file format Document and selection export to SVG, PDF

Autosave, printing

Disclaimer

The file format is still unstable. It might change and break compatibility between versions.

Installation

Rnote is available as a flatpak on Flathub:

Screenshots

Downgrading

Because the file format still is unstable, downgrading to a specific version might be necessary and can be done with:

version command v0.4.0 sudo flatpak update --commit=2ee585842334ad976802f08a1952c3fdc40f6f3afe2e056f3597fe4a029d54d2 com.github.flxzt.rnote v0.3.5 sudo flatpak update --commit=34115ec5896cbe1b7c1b7a589ec2b6da45e9fcbd81ae53c665c08f2fc42bb52f com.github.flxzt.rnote v0.2.5 sudo flatpak update --commit=2036a51c8118a30eb4ceb2e16ba2f84fa8ca4dc814fb88d9424709380093a6c6 com.github.flxzt.rnote v0.1.6 sudo flatpak update --commit=ffb9781989704f3eb28910437bb26709357566a977178d5fb4ef1a2926edae8b com.github.flxzt.rnote

After downgrading, the version can be pinned or unpinned with:

$ flatpak mask com.github.flxzt.rnote $ flatpak mask --remove com.github.flxzt.rnote

Then the documents can be exported as an SVG or PDF and can be re-imported into the newest version of Rnote.

Community

If you have any questions or want to start a general discussion, open a topic in the Github Discussions section. There is also the #rnote:matrix.org chat room for more volatile conversation.

More Information

More detailed information regarding contributions, building, etc. is available at the Github Repository